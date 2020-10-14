BeaversEdge - Report: OL Onesimus Clarke Opts Out Of The Season

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WR Jimmy Valsin Wanted To Be A Beaver For Months | Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith's Press Conference

According to a report from the Oregonian's Nick Daschel, redshirt-junior offensive lineman Onesimus Clarke has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 football season.

The 6-foot-4, 334-pound offensive lineman was expected to be right in the mix to become the Beavers' starting right guard this season but didn't begin fall camp with the team. He appeared in 10 contests a year ago, starting two (Cal Poly & California).

Clarke appears on OSU's 2020 roster, but when head coach Jonathan Smith met with the media on Tuesday, he said that he hasn't been available to the team. Clarke has yet to make a public comment and Oregon State has yet to confirm the news.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of this story...