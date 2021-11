WATCH: Oregon State WBB Interviews

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State HC Scott Rueck and guard Talia von Oelhoffen as they meet the media to talk about the season-opening win over Loyola-Marymount while also looking ahead to Wednesday night's matchup against California Baptist at Gill Coliseum.

