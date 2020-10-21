BeaversEdge - WATCH: Lindgren, Michalczik, Baylor, Musgrave, & Kipper Talk Week 2

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, running back BJ Baylor, tight end Luke Musgrave, and offensive lineman Brandon Kipper as the quintet talks week two of fall camp.

