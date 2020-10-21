Monument (CO) offensive tackle Connor Jones recently added his 8th offer from the Oregon State Beavers. Just two games in to his junior season, he has amassed interest from tons of programs, and at 6-foot-6 280-pounds already, it isn't very hard to see why.

“Things are going well, I am just trying my best to stay in contact with as many coaches as I can and build my portfolio,” said Jones. “My main goal is to build relationships and see which one is the best.”

Along with his eight offers, Jones hears frequently from Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Iowa, Miami, Texas A&M, Utah, and some more. Needless to say, there are many programs trying to build a relationship, and Oregon State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak was able to find a connection to the Jones family beyond the game.

“It was kind of interesting because I was in the parking lot getting ready to get treatment at my school when Oregon State offered me,” Jones said. “It is also cool because coach Wozniak, the tight ends coach who has been recruiting me, he grew up in the same town as my dad. There is a little bit of a connection there so it’s kind of fun to watch them talk about their hometown and connect on things.”