As the Oregon State football team forges ahead in its journey toward the start of the season on Nov. 7th, one question that remains to be answered is who are the Beavers going to go with at quarterback?

Following the graduation of Jake Luton, whom the staff has since lauded for how easy he made life for the offense, the Beavers now have four quarterbacks who are in the mix as redshirt-junior Tristan Gebbia, redshirt-sophomore Chance Nolan, true-freshman Ben Gulbranson, and redshirt-junior Nick Moore are all duking it out to be OSU's guy.

Head coach Jonathan Smith said following Oregon State's scrimmage this past Saturday that the competition between all four guys is likely to continue throughout the remainder of this week as there simply hasn't been enough shown to eliminate anyone from contention.

"All four guys got reps today because there wasn't a clear-cut performer amongst our four guys after the scrimmage," Smith said. "Each of those guys had a few plays, but also had some stuff to clean up as well. We'd really like to narrow it down this week, but until it's clear, we aren't going to force a decision."

Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, who's helped guide the Oregon State quarterbacks to where they are today, echoed Smith's notion about the performance from the QB's in the scrimmage, saying that it wasn't an ideal day.

"The first scrimmage was pretty rough for us," Lindgren said. "We just didn't have great timing and rhythm between the quarterbacks and receivers. It was sloppy and not up to our expectations. Our guys have bounced back and cleaned up the details early this week, so that's been a positive development."

While Gebbia is still considered the front-runner in large part because of his vast knowledge and experience within Lindgren's system, he didn't have his best performance during the scrimmage as he struggled with accuracy.