BeaversEdge - WATCH: Lindgren, Jefferson, Bradford, & Musgrave Ahead of UW

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, running back Jermar Jefferson, wide receiver Trevon Bradford, and tight end Luke Musgrave as the quartet talks improvement and the challenges Washington will provide on Saturday night in Seattle...

MORE: Beavers in the NFL: Week 9 Recap | Notes & Quotes from Smith's Press Conference