BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 9 Recap

With week nine of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend.

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - First String

-> With Gardner Minshew ailing, Luton received his first NFL start this past Sunday against the Texans and didn't disappoint.

The former cannon-armed Oregon State QB rose to the occasion and went 26-for-38 for 304 yards and one touchdown, while also adding a 13-yard touchdown run that drew oohs and aahs across the NFL. Luton wasn't able to lead the Jags to a victory, but he definetly gave the team the spark they've been looking for and a result, he'll get another chance this weekend.

Jags' head coach Doug Marrone confirmed on Monday afternoon that Luton will indeed get his second straight start, and is set to go toe-to-toe against the likes of Aaron Rodgers.

"Jake will play quarterback [against Green Bay]," Marrone said. "He'll get better the more he plays. That was really like preseason game one as far as getting out there and going to play. He did some good things."

Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String

Mannion did not play in Minnesota's 24-10 win over Detroit on Sunday.

Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad