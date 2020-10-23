 BeaversEdge - WATCH: Jonathan Smith Talks Week 2, Previews Scrimmage
WATCH: Jonathan Smith Talks Week 2, Previews Scrimmage

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

Hear from Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith as he recaps the Beavers' second week of fall camp and previews Saturday's scrimmage.

