Wauwatosa (WI) offensive tackle Marcus Mbow is being faced with a unique situation. After committing to Arizona State in July, coach Herm Edwards made the difficult decision to drop Mbow along with another member of their 2021 class due to a shortage of scholarships. The news was unpleasant for Mbow, who was happy with his decision and isn't fully convinced that they were truthful with him.

"They just dropped my scholarship because they said they don't have enough spots for me. We will see if that's really true or if they have other plans," Mbow said.

Very quickly after his announcement on twitter saying that his recruitment was back open, Oregon State was in touch. The Beavers are still in search of another offensive tackle for this class, so reaching out to the 6-foot-5 310-pound Mbow was a no brainer.

"It felt good to get that feeling back and have someone want me again," said Mbow. "I talked to Darrick Yray, he was the first person to reach out to me. I have also heard from the offensive line coach and Coach Smith. It all happened pretty quickly after my announcement."

They weren't the only ones. Many schools from all different conferences and all different regions were in contact the same day.

"Penn State, Texas, Central Michigan, Syracuse, California, and some other schools like Louisville, Illinois and Florida State have followed me on twitter and stuff. My phone has been blowing up so it's been crazy," said Mbow.