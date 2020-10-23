BeaversEdge - BeaversEdge Mailbag: Pac-12 Predictions; Recruiting; QB Battle

OSUBeef asks: (1) What would conclude if Nolan beat out Gebbia for QB1? (2) Have you heard any buzz on either Ta'Ron Madison or Isaiah Newell?

Brenden Slaughter: (1) While I wouldn't rule it out, I don't believe that it'll happen. If Nolan had the entire spring to work with the team, it might have been more plausible, but Gebbia is the safest option as he's the most experienced and well-versed in Oregon State's offense. (2) Heard the good buzz about both. The Beavers are stacked at running back, but BJ Baylor said earlier this week that he's been really pleased with Madison and Newell, saying both would be really, really good here in a few years. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Jared Halus: (1) I honestly wouldn’t be that surprised. The ceiling there is so high and while I have no doubts about Gebbia’s abilities, I think Nolan could also be special. (2) I think there’s enough depth at RB for Newell to be able to really soak in some coaching this year and then make an impact, which is a win in my book.

Jumpdrive asks: Do you believe we will fill out the class with an O or D linemen or who?

Brenden Slaughter: Hmm. Great question... I'm thinking that a defensive back to replace Jaylen Martin is likely the focus, but a lineman on either side is needed as well. Should be an exciting finish down the stretch of this class. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Jared Halus: Yes, I think an offensive lineman will come from the high school ranks and if they elect to get a d lineman, they will look towards the portal.

QBeaver asks: (1) How much of an advantage is it to have the whole coaching staff back from 2019 in football in a covid year? (2) What position would OSU most benefit by getting an instant impact player from a grad transfer or JUCO? (3) What can the conference do to step up its profile versus the Big 10 or SEC to more level the playing field? (4) What impact will the new university president have on athletics going forward? (5) Is Onesimus Clarke coming back next year after covid, or is he out for another reason?

Brenden Slaughter: (1) It's a big advantage given that there was a fair amount of coaching turnover in the conference. As Jared said, they aren't the only ones, so it's not like it's an exclusive advantage, but it's still a huge plus that could lead to another win or two. (2) The defensive line. The Beavers could use another big-time addition there. (3) The best way to make themselves nationally relevant again would be to put another team in the CFP. The conference hasn't exactly put a lot of teams in since its inception, and I think that's a big reason why the conference doesn't get as much national respect. (4) I really, really like what he's going to bring to the table. No disrespect to Ed Ray, but it was time for a change in the Presidents' office and I think F. King Alexander will bring a new perspective to Oregon State that will be for the better. (5) Hard to say at this point. No one has been 100 percent confirmed, so until we hear from those respective student-athletes, it's going to be a guessing game. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Jared Halus: (1) It’s not a huge advantage because they aren’t the only ones, but it’s certainly a great boost and is something that will continue to be important as they rebuild the program. I have full belief in this staff. (2) Defensive lineman. (3) The biggest thing in my opinion is just having more teams emerge as contenders. USC needs to find a way back to its prominence and Washington needs to find some consistency. If another team like OSU or UCLA or Cal can make some waves, it will definitely help too.

Micah7Stewart asks: Pac-12 North/South Predictions

Brenden Slaughter: North: Oregon, California, Washington, Oregon State, Stanford, Washington State South: USC, Arizona State, Utah, UCLA, Colorado, Arizona ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Jared Halus: North: Oregon, Oregon State, California, Stanford, Washington, Washington State South: Arizona State, Utah, USC, Arizona, UCLA, Colorado

CaliBeav asks: (1) Biggest surprise of camp so far? (2) Predictions for starting o line and d line

Brenden Slaughter: (1) Easily Zeriah Beason. He's really turned heads in the first week plus and there's no question that he's going to figure into the Beavers' offensive plans this season. It's not often that a freshman adjusted to the speed of the college game this quickly, but Beason did, and that's why he's been the biggest surprise. (2) O-Line: LT - Joshua Gray | LG - Korbin Sorensen | C -Nous Keobounnam | RG - Nathan Eldridge | RT - Brandon Kipper D-Line: DE -Simon Sandberg | DT - James Rawls/Tavis Shippen | DE -Isaac Hodgins

JWSheridan asks: Update on those who have opted out.

Brenden Slaughter: At this point, no one has been confirmed. While Smith has said about five percent of the team has chosen to opt-out, it's entirely unclear exactly who because the school won't confirm unless the player has posted on social media. With Clarke, or anyone else still not having posted anything, it's hard to know for sure. I'm sure once games get going, it'll be a little easier to tell who isn't there.

SeaBeaver asks: What are the chances we land OL Dylan Rollins out of Montana?