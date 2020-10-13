BeaversEdge - WATCH: Jonathan Smith Talks Oregon State Fall Camp Day 4

WATCH: Jonathan Smith Talks Oregon State Fall Camp Day 4
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith met with the media to talk about the latest with fall camp, and much more...
MORE: 2020 Signees That Might See Playing Time In Year 1 | WBB: Beavers land 2022 four-star P/F Raegan Beers
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.