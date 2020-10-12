BeaversEdge - 2020 Signees Who May See Playing Time In Year One

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! The Pac-12 is back and it is coming soon. After learning their new schedule and having set dates and opponents to look forward to, the only thing separating the Pac-12 from football is time. Now that we know all the hard work that has been put in to this point will pay off, it's time to take a look at some signees from the 2020 recruiting class that fans could expect to see on the field in year one.

First is true freshman wide receiver Zeriah Beason. Beason joined the team back in January and although there was minimal practice during the spring, he still got to flash his potential and show why he was such a highly-touted prospect in high school. With Isaiah Hodgins now in the league, the Beavers will be in search of some targets to step up in his place. While it's rarely the case that a true freshman becomes the top target right off the bat, there is still a definite chance for Beason to have an opportunity to make some plays.

Next up is two intriguing offensive linemen, Cooper Darling and Taliese Fuaga. The true freshmen come into Corvallis with power five ready frames at 6-foot-5, 350-pounds and 6-foot-6, 338 pounds, respectively. The Beavers lost three offensive linemen after the 2019 season, so there is opportunity here. As the old saying goes, you can't teach size - and despite the difficulties that come with transitioning from high school to college ball as a freshman offensive lineman, there is a real chance that one of Darling or Fuaga could see some playing time in year one.