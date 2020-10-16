BeaversEdge - WATCH: Jonathan Smith Previews Upcoming Scrimmage

WATCH: Jonathan Smith Previews Upcoming Scrimmage
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Hear from Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith as he talks the seventh day of fall camp and previews Saturday's upcoming scrimmage.
MORE: Beaver Defense Looking To Play With A Chip | Beaver commit Omarion Fa'amoe Turning Heads
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.