 BeaversEdge - WATCH: Jonathan Smith Previews Upcoming Scrimmage
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-16 14:52:17 -0500') }}

WATCH: Jonathan Smith Previews Upcoming Scrimmage

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

Hear from Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith as he talks the seventh day of fall camp and previews Saturday's upcoming scrimmage.

{{ article.author_name }}