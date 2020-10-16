Beaver Defense Looking To Play With a Chip
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!MORE: Thursday Report | Gebbia: 'We've all got to be ready'After showing immense signs of growth from year one to year two, the Oregon State defense...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news