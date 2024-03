PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Earlier this week, Oregon State hosted three-star Washington TE Noah Flores on campus for an unofficial visit, coinciding with the Beavers partaking in spring practice. Shortly after completing his visit, Flores caught up with BeaversEdge to discuss his latest trip.

MORE: OSU Baseball By The Numbers | Rod Chance Named Secondary Coach | WBB Bracketology (3/13) | Day 4 Nuggets: Receivers Impress | WATCH: Offense Talks Day 4 | Beavers To Host Top TE | WBB Bracketology 3/11 | Baseball In The Rankings