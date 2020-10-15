PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Wednesday Notebook: Offense Finding Rhythm | JUCO Products Turning Heads For OSU

With the upcoming football season like no other as it will be played amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there's no question that having ample depth at each position is going to be crucial in the scenario an outbreak happens within the team.

For Oregon State, the quarterback position is no exception as the Beavers are preparing the entire room for the possibility that a time might come where they are called upon.

"I'm always trying to help the other quarterbacks as much as I can. It's a weird year... you see NFL guys getting sick and then having to have other guys step up," quarterback Tristan Gebbia said. "As a quarterback room, we're going to have to be ready to go this year. That's the bottom line, as much as I can help those guys, I will."

The Beavers' quarterback battle figures to favor the incumbent Gebbia after he's been in the program for the past couple of seasons and served as the teams' primary backup and started the last game of the season a year ago.

"There are more guys involved in the quarterback process," Lindgren said. "Right now we've got four guys that are taking reps with the first and second teams. Gebbia has the most experience and the lead right now, but Chance Nolan, Ben Gulbranson, and Nick Moore have all been in the rotation and have looked good too. We'll reevaluate after Saturday's scrimmage and see if we can't narrow it down from there."