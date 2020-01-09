With the 2020 decade underway, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter takes a look back at the top-five moments in Oregon State Athletics in the 2010s. Between the baseball team winning a national championship, the women's basketball team reaching its first-ever Final Four, and the men's basketball team finally reaching the Big Dance after 26 years, the decade was chock full of memorable moments. PROMO: Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! RELATED: DE Alex Lemon to reclassify to 2021 | 2021 DE Derek Wilkins gives latest on recruitment

5. Oregon State wins 2013 Hawaii Bowl

Oregon State's only bowl-win of the decade comes in at No. 5 as the Beavers knocked off Boise State 38-23 in the Sheraton Hawaii Bowl in 2013. After opening the year with a puzzling and stunning loss to Eastern Washington, the Beavers won six straight, then lost five straight to finish the regular season at 6-6. The season as a whole will be defined by the win and loss streaks, but wide receiver Brandin Cooks walked away with the Biletnikoff Award and a bowl win is a bowl win. Success has been hard for the football team to find during the decade, so there's no doubt its only bowl win in the 10-year span deserves a spot on this list.

4. Football bounces back in 2012

Coming in at No. 4 on the top athletics moments in the decade is Oregon State football's 2012 season. After going 3-9 (Riley's worst year in his second stint) in 2011, the Beavers bounced back in a huge way in 2012, going 9-4 and appearing in the Alamo Bowl. The season will no-doubt be defined by what-ifs as the Beavers were on the cusp of Rose Bowl and Pac-12 Championship aspirations. However, it wasn't meant to be as a narrow loss to Stanford and a loss to Marcus Mariota and the Oregon Ducks in the Civil War meant the Beavers would be appearing in the Alamo Bowl with a shot at 10 wins for just the third time since the start of the millennium. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be as thanks to Alex Okafor, Mack Brown, and some Longhorn magic, the Beavers suffered a second-half collapse in the Alamo Bowl that put a real damper on what was a very special season. Despite the bowl loss, this still stands tall as the Beavers' most successful football season in the decade.

3. MBB snaps 26-year NCAA Tournament drought

One of the most special moments for anyone who's been following the Oregon State men's basketball team was when they snapped a 26-year hiatus of being in the NCAA Tournament in 2016. The Beavers' last tournament berth came in Gary Payton Sr.'s senior season in 1990 and it was almost serendipitous that his son Gary Payton II would lead the Beavers back to the Big Dance all those years later. Behind Payton II, stud-freshmen Drew Eubanks, Stephen Thompson Jr., Tres Tinkle, and Craig Robinson holdovers Olaf Schaftenaar, Jarmal Reid, Langston Morris-Walker, and Malcolm Duvivier, Wayne Tinkle reached the postseason in just his second season as the Beavers' head coach. While the Beavers ultimately fell to VCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, they weren't at full strength as Tinkle had broken his foot prior to the Beavers reaching the postseason. While the Beavers haven't been back to the Big Dance since, reaching the tournament got a huge monkey off the back of the program that many coaches prior to Tinkle were unable to shake.

2. WBB reaches Final Four in 2016

Coming in at No. 2 in our top moments in Oregon State Athletics during the 2010s is undoubtedly the best women's basketball season in school history (for now). The 2015-16 Beavers, led by Jamie Weisner, Ruth "The Canadian Hammer" Hamblin, Sydney Wiese, and others, went 32-5, won the Pac-12 regular-season title, won the conference tournament, and reached the Final Four before running into buzzsaw UConn. Despite the Beavers seeing their special season fall at the hands of a team that was more unfair than the Warriors with Kevin Durant, Rueck put the Beavers on the map nationally and put the rest of the WBB world on notice that he and the team would have the Final Four as the program standard every year. This squad laid the groundwork for future success in Corvallis as they were the first to taste elite success under Rueck and helped establish a culture of being one of the best teams in the country year in and year out.

1. Baseball winning 2018 National Championship