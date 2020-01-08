After signing all but one commit in the 2020 class, it appears that there is finally an answer as to why San Diego Mesa DL Alex Lemon did not ink his LOI. According to reports from Andrew Nemec, Lemon plans to reclassify to the class of 2021. He currently remains committed to Oregon State.

Academic issues and family circumstances got in the way of Lemon's ability to follow through with his original plan to qualify after the 2019-2020 season.

