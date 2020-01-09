Rancho Santa Margarita (CA) defensive end Derek Wilkins saw his recruitment elevate in 2019 after Oregon State, Cal, San Jose State, Arizona State and Washington State offered.

As the attention begins to turn towards the 2021 recruiting class, Wilkins has a few visits in mind, is excited to continue building relationships with coaches and likes the position that he is in following his junior campaign.

“I think that I am in a pretty good spot,” Wilkins said. “We will see what happens throughout spring ball and all of that, but right now I think I am in a solid position. I believe I am going to go to Nebraska sometime in the next two weeks, and I will probably go to Cal’s junior day.”

