Oregon State's Season Comes To An End With 4-3 Loss To Auburn

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Justin Boyd homered and went 3-for-5 as Oregon State baseball’s season came to an end with a 4-3 loss to Auburn Monday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Boyd’s two-run blast, his ninth home run of the season, came in the seventh and pulled the Beavers to within one, 4-3. OSU (48-18 overall), however, left two runners in scoring position in the inning. The Beavers were 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position overall.

Boyd, whose three hits led the Beavers’ eight-hit attack, led to OSU’s first run in the fourth. Down 2-0 after an Auburn home run, he tripled with one out and scored when Wade Meckler grounded out.

Jaren Hunter started for Oregon State and took the loss, dropping to 2-2 this season. He allowed one hit and two runs in five innings. The win went to Auburn’s Carson Skipper, who improved to 6-3 after allowing three hits and two runs in two innings

Auburn (42-20) went up on the home run in the fourth, then, after OSU scored its first run in the bottom half of the inning, made it a three-run game in the sixth. The Tigers scored their first run on an OSU fielding error, then the second of the inning on a squeeze. Auburn tallied just three hits overall, including two by Sonny DiChiara, who hit the fourth-inning home run.

Oregon State Notes

- Monday’s crowd of 4,174 marked the second-largest in Goss Stadium history. It gave the Beavers 125,100 total attendance for the season, a school record. OSU also averaged 3,679, setting a new single-season record. It surpassed the 2019 team’s 3,666.

- Boyd ended the season with 90 hits, tying him with Nick Madrigal (2017) for sixth-most at OSU. Boyd also ended the year third with 72 runs, right behind No. 2 Meckler, who finished with 81.

- Meckler ended the year fourth with 93 hits, one behind Jacob Melton’s 94. Melton ended the year tied for the most single-season RBI at 83. He set the total bases record at 175. And he finished tied for third with 17 home runs.

