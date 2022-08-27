Content Loading

"It was a breath of fresh air when we out there," Chisom told BeaversEdge about what convinced him Oregon State was the right place for him. "When i arrived all the coaches were at the door to greet us and it made us just feel welcome and like ever been there before. We stayed in downtown Corvallis and it was amazing we met some of the nicest people out there. Then when we went back on my official visit it really just sealed everything for me."

Chisom's relationship with the Beavers' coaching staff was another major reason for his commitment. "My relationship with them is really good," he said when asked about his relationships with the staff. "I talk to Coach (Trent) Bray all the time and all the other coaches almost every day." The West Hills (CA) native also credited Bray, the Beavers defensive coordinator, and linebackers coach as the coaching staff member with the biggest impact on his recruitment.

He also has been able to develop a strong relationship with Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith, "Coach Smith is my guy," Chisom said. "Before I officially committed he would constantly let me know how much he likes me and how special Oregon state is." While he only announced his commitment on Saturday, Chisom has been committed to the Beavers since July 1.

Oregon State sees Chisom as a WILL or MIKE linebacker at the next level through the California native is going to play some EDGE this season for Chaminade, something that hasn't been ruled out for him at the collegiate level. With Chisom's commitment, Oregon State now holds 16 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class that is ranked inside the top 60 in the country. He is the Beavers' first linebacker commitment in the class but joins a talented front seven hauls of defensvie end Zakaih Saez and defensive tackles Thomas Collins and Kelze Howard.