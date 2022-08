MORE: The EDGE POD: Wrapping Up Fall Camp | OSU Football Meets The Media | OSU LB Target Isaiah Chisom Sets Commitment Date | Fall Camp HQ | Updated Scholarship Chart | 5 OSU Commits Who Could Have Huge Senior Years

The 2022 season started for three of Oregon State's 2023 commitments this past weekend. Let's take a look at how they performed.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!