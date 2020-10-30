PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

As we get ready to head into November, the time remaining for the 2021 recruiting class to make their decisions and for signing day to be here is getting smaller and smaller.

Here are three burning questions about the current state of the class and what is left to be done.

MORE: 2022 SG DJ Jefferson Building Relationship With Coach Tinkle | Thursday Report: Fall Camp Winding Down, WSU Prep On Deck | Easton Mascarenas On OSU: "I think they can be a top team in the Pac-12"