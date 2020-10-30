 BeaversEdge - 2022 SG/SF DJ Jefferson Building Relationship With Coach Tinkle
2022 SG/SF DJ Jefferson Building Relationship With Coach Tinkle

Ever since the abrupt conclusion of the 2019-20 men's basketball season, Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff have been hot on the recruiting trail in pursuit of a new wave of talent.

This past Sunday, the Beavers took another step towards the future as they offered 2022 shooting guard/small forward DJ Jefferson out of Richardson, TX.

"The offer means a lot to me. I know Oregon State is a great program in a great conference, so to be offered by them definitely means a lot," Jefferson said. "I like the fact that they’re in the Pac-12 and are committed to building a powerhouse program."

