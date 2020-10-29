PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State linebacker commit Easton Mascarenas has been able to experience his recruitment a bit differently than most thanks to the family ties he has to the school and the football program. Mascarenas' brother, Akili Arnold, plays defensive back for the Beavers, which has allowed him to have some inside looks at things going on in the program during a time that all others can't.

Since his commitment back in May, Mascarenas has gotten to continue learning more about the program and develop great relationships with his future coaching staff as well as some of his fellow commits in the class.

“I am so excited to get up there,” Mascarenas said. “Coach Bray and I have a really close relationship and he is always talking to me about how they work. I also have a group chat with some commits and I talk a lot to the QB commit Sam (Vidlak).”

After watching the program closely throughout the past few months, Mascarenas has high hopes for what the team can do this season.

“I am going to be looking for them to come out and play hard, I think they can be one of the top teams in the Pac-12” said Mascarenas.