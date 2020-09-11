BeaversEdge - The EDGE Podcast: Catching Up With 2021 QB Commit Sam Vidlak

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It's another edition of THE EDGE PODCAST!

Host Brenden Slaughter is joined by BeaversEdge.com Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus to break down the latest in Oregon State sports.

This week, Slaughter and Halus are joined by Oregon State 2021 quarterback commit Sam Vidlak to discuss a range of topics including the upcoming spring season, his recruiting efforts, and much more...

MORE: OSU Among The First To Reach Out To 2022 RB Damon Williams | Projected Depth Chart: Defense