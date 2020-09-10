 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Projected Depth Chart: Defense
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-10 11:16:49 -0500') }} football

Oregon State Projected Depth Chart: Defense

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

While the 2020 season is currently on hold for the Oregon State football team and the rest of the Pac-12, BeaversEdge.com dives into a potential depth chart for the Beavs.

After previewing the offense, today, we dive into the defense.

For this article, we're assuming OSU will continue to operate mostly in a 3-4 base defense.

Defensive Line 

DL- Jeromy Reichner (Rs-Sr.)

DT - Isaac Hodgins (Jr.)

DL - Simon Sandberg (Rs-Jr.)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Depth: Tavis Shippen (Rs-So.), James Rawls (Rs-So.), Keishon Dawkins (Rs-So.), Evan Bennett (Rs-Fr.), Cory Stover (Rs-Fr.), Kelsen Hennessy (Rs-Fr.), Sione Lolohea (Fr.)

* Note: Due to his recent health announcement, presumed starting defensive tackle Jordan Whittley has been omitted.

Linebacker

OLB - Addison Gumbs (Rs-So.)

ILB - Omar Speights (So.)

ILB - Avery Roberts (Rs-Jr.)

OLB - Hamilcar Rashed (Rs-Sr.)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OLB Depth - Andrzej Hughes-Murray (Rs-Sr.), John McCartan (Jr.), Matthew Tago (Jr.), Isaac Garcia (Rs-Jr.), Riley Sharp (Rs-So.), Ryan Franke (Rs-Fr.)

ILB Depth - Doug Taumoelau (Rs-Sr.), Kyrei Fisher (Rs-Jr.), Jack Colletto (Rs-Jr.), Michael Erhart (Rs-Fr.)

Secondary 

CB - Isaiah Dunn (Sr.)

CB - Nahshon Wright (Jr.)

S - David Morris (Rs-Jr.)

S - Akili Arnold (Rs-Fr.) or Jonathan Riley (Rs-So.)

Nickel - Jaydon Grant (Rs-Jr.)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Depth: Mason Moran (Rs-Jr.), Moku Watson (Rs-Jr.), Rezjohn Wright (Jr.), Ron Hardage II (Jr.), Alton Julian (Rs-So.), Kaleb Hayes (Rs-Jr.), Jaden Robinson (Rs-So.), JoJo Forest (So.), Wynston Russell (Rs-Fr.), Alex Austin (Rs-Fr.)

----

