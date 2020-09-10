BeaversEdge - Oregon State Projected Depth Chart: Defense

Oregon State Projected Depth Chart: Defense
While the 2020 season is currently on hold for the Oregon State football team and the rest of the Pac-12, BeaversEdge.com dives into a potential depth chart for the Beavs.
After previewing the offense, today, we dive into the defense.
For this article, we're assuming OSU will continue to operate mostly in a 3-4 base defense.
Defensive Line
DL- Jeromy Reichner (Rs-Sr.)
DT - Isaac Hodgins (Jr.)
DL - Simon Sandberg (Rs-Jr.)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Depth: Tavis Shippen (Rs-So.), James Rawls (Rs-So.), Keishon Dawkins (Rs-So.), Evan Bennett (Rs-Fr.), Cory Stover (Rs-Fr.), Kelsen Hennessy (Rs-Fr.), Sione Lolohea (Fr.)
* Note: Due to his recent health announcement, presumed starting defensive tackle Jordan Whittley has been omitted.
Linebacker
OLB - Addison Gumbs (Rs-So.)
ILB - Omar Speights (So.)
ILB - Avery Roberts (Rs-Jr.)
OLB - Hamilcar Rashed (Rs-Sr.)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OLB Depth - Andrzej Hughes-Murray (Rs-Sr.), John McCartan (Jr.), Matthew Tago (Jr.), Isaac Garcia (Rs-Jr.), Riley Sharp (Rs-So.), Ryan Franke (Rs-Fr.)
ILB Depth - Doug Taumoelau (Rs-Sr.), Kyrei Fisher (Rs-Jr.), Jack Colletto (Rs-Jr.), Michael Erhart (Rs-Fr.)
Secondary
CB - Isaiah Dunn (Sr.)
CB - Nahshon Wright (Jr.)
S - David Morris (Rs-Jr.)
S - Akili Arnold (Rs-Fr.) or Jonathan Riley (Rs-So.)
Nickel - Jaydon Grant (Rs-Jr.)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Depth: Mason Moran (Rs-Jr.), Moku Watson (Rs-Jr.), Rezjohn Wright (Jr.), Ron Hardage II (Jr.), Alton Julian (Rs-So.), Kaleb Hayes (Rs-Jr.), Jaden Robinson (Rs-So.), JoJo Forest (So.), Wynston Russell (Rs-Fr.), Alex Austin (Rs-Fr.)
----
