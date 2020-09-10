BeaversEdge - Oregon State Was One Of The First To Contact Damon Williams

Oregon State Was One Of The First To Contact Damon Williams
There was a large number of players in the class of 2022 that heard from Oregon State on the night/day of September 1st. Every year, that same date marks the time when coaches are able to contact the upcoming class of recruits directly, so it is always a busy time for coaching staffs and prospects. One of the people who Oregon State reached out to quickly was Inglewood (CA) athlete Damon Williams, who holds an offer from the Beavs and was excited to hear from them.
"Oregon State was one of the first schools to reach out to me and it was exciting," Williams said. "It felt great when the coaches reached out to me, I’m looking forward to building a relationship."
He picked up his offer back in March on an unofficial visit and was super excited to have the opportunity. Because of the timing of the offer and the shutdowns that have taken place, Williams has not had the chance to visit other places but has been sure to continue building relationships and do some research of his own.
"When I got the offer from Oregon State I was super excited," said Williams. "I like how they are willing to help their student athletes succeed in life and as an athlete."
Williams does a lot for Inglewood, totaling over 500 yards of offense and 6 touchdowns while also locking down receivers and recording 45 tackles on the other side of the ball. Running backs coach Michael Pitre is recruiting him, and Williams tells BeaversEdge that the Beavs are recruiting him as a running back.
"Coach Pitre is recruiting me, so far he has just been asking how my family and I are doing throughout the pandemic," Williams said.
With no signs yet of visits being possible any time soon, Williams' plans currently consit of continuing to work hard and developing relationships with coaches.
