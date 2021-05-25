The 3-2-1: Oregon State's 2022 Recruiting Class So Far

1. The Beavers Have Far More Flexibility

-> Unlike last recruiting cycle, where the Beavers were extremely thin on scholarships and had to pick and choose their spots very carefully, it's not going to be the same this year.

Due to the COVID-19 blanket waiver rule, and the fact that the Beavers didn't lose a lot of seniors the year prior, OSU didn't have a ton of open scholarships last cycle and it impacted just how wide of a net the team could cast.

While OSU won't have house money with scholarships in 2022, the numbers are going to be a lot more balanced out to where the Beavers will come close to having a recruiting class that more closely resembles the norm.

We've seen that flexibility out on the recruiting trail as the Beavers have sent out a bevy of offers and are bringing in a sizable amount of official visitors in June.

The last cycle was an odd one for an abundance of reasons, but regardless, the Beavs are in much better shape heading into the 2022 class as they'll have more flexibility at their disposal.

2. Oregon State's Recruiting Pitch Is Gaining Steam

-> When the first commitment of Oregon State's 2022 class is a four-star linebacker from Clearwater, Florida, you know that the recruiting pitch is working, and working very well.

It's very often been the case for Jonathan Smith and Co. to land an in-state recruit as their first commitment and then build from there. This year, the Beavs were able to start with a four-star linebacker in Melvin Jordan and that's a huge statement for the program to have as they continue to build this class.

When your message is resonating across the country and you're able to bring in elite-level prospects, something good is definitely cooking and it bodes very well for the rest of the class.