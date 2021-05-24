PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State's 2022 class has picked up a lot of momentum, and is now up to four commits with linebacker Melvin Jordan, running back Damien Martinez, wide receiver Cole Prusia, and quarterback Travis Throckmorton all in the fold.

While it is still incredibly early, we decided to take a stab at what the finished 2022 class could look like 7 months from now, and will revisit closer to that date again to make another draft.

***this is not the official Oregon State big board***