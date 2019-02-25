1. Pitching staff continues to show depth, versatility, and talent: Coming into the 2019 season, it was a widely-spread belief that from top-to-bottom, this might be the best pitching staff that Oregon State Baseball has had. While that debate is still far from over, the Beavers' arms continue to surge early in the season. Whether it was Kevin Abel bouncing back nicely in his second start of the season with 10 strikeouts, Bryce Fehmel tallying 10 of his own while showcasing the clutch gene in tight moments, Sam Tweedt pitching the best he has in some time, or the 'pen coming in to slam the door on any late-game rallies, the Beavers are flexing their pitching prowess every time they step on the diamond.

2. The newcomers are fitting in seamlessly: Between Beau Phillip, Kyler McMahan, and Alex McGarry, the new faces on the Oregon State starting lineup are performing as well as anyone could have expected them to. Phillip has been a mainstay at shortstop, filling the shoes of Cadyn Grenier admirably, sporting a .967 fielding percentage, .281 batting average, while also bringing home 10 runs. McMahan has played a variety of spots in the eight games, but has showcased his versatility en-route to a .409 average via nine hits.



3. Beavers continue to showcase offensive balance: Perhaps the most underrated aspect of the Beavers' success in the first two weeks of the season has been the top-to-bottom offensive firepower. While the Beavers still boast the big-bats of players like Adley Rutschman and Tyler Malone, it's been a big plus for the team to have other players step up to spread the wealth throughout the lineup. A balanced offense is a deadly offense and when you're having players outside of your stars step up on a consistent basis, it's only going to help make your team better as the season progresses.