BeaversEdge.com

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Alex McGarry hit his first career home run and Kyler McMahan and Beau Philip each drove in two runs as Oregon State swept a four-game series versus Nebraska with a 8-3 win Sunday morning at Surprise Stadium.

The four-game sweep came after 8-2 and 5-3 wins on Friday in a doubleheader and a 17-1 victory on Saturday. The Beavers improved to 8-0 on the year while Nebraska dropped to 3-5.

McGarry’s home run, a two-run blast over the right field fence, gave the Beavers a four-run cushion entering the seventh inning. McMahan and Philip had driven in their runs in Oregon State’s five-run second inning, but Nebraska pushed two runs across the plate in the fourth off starter Grant Gambrell. Preston Jones led off the sixth inning with a double before McGarry sent an 0-1 pitch over the fence.

McGarry, Jones and Adley Rutschman all had three hits to pace the Beavers, who finished with 12 as a team.

Gambrell worked 4 1/3 innings in his second start of the year but did not figure in the decision. He struck out three and allowed six hits and three runs while issuing one walk.

Brandon Eisert, who came on in relief of Gambrell in the fifth, picked up the win, his fourth of the season. Eisert allowed just one hit while striking out three in 3 2/3 innings.

Nebraska starter Colby Gomes took the loss for the Huskers and is now 0-1 on the year. He allowed six hits and five runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Next Up

Oregon State returns to Goss Stadium at Coleman Field Friday for the 2019 home opener versus West Virginia. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT.