BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS – The No. 12 Oregon State women’s basketball team notched a hard-fought 75-72 win over UCLA Sunday afternoon on Senior Day at Gill Coliseum.

“What a perfect Senior Day,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “It was an amazing day, and really an amazing weekend. This team just found a way to win against another really good Pac-12 opponent. UCLA is very talented and they have played great on the road. We made the plays we needed to down the stretch, and I couldn’t be prouder of this team."

Junior Mikayla Pivec tallied a double-double, finishing with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Aleah Goodman came up with another big performance, going for 21 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the floor.

Katie McWilliams celebrated her Senior Day with 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting. Fellow senior Joanna Grymek tallied 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting and set a career-high with seven blocks.

Sophomore Taya Corosdale pulled down 11 rebounds.

The Beavers shot 46.7 percent from the floor, while holding the Bruins to 37.7 percent shooting.

The teams went back and forth early on, as UCLA took a 12-11 lead into the game’s first media break. The Bruins were able to go in front from there, taking a 20-13 lead into the second quarter.

Oregon State answered back to start the second, scoring the first six points of the period to get back within one. The Beavers tied the score at 23, on their way to a 39-35 halftime lead.

Pivec scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the first half.

The two sides continued to battle in the third, as UCLA tied the game before Oregon State took a 48-44 edge into the media break. Neither team was able to create much separation in the period, as they went to the closing frame even at 54.

The Beavers scored the first seven points of the fourth to regain the advantage. Pivec put Oregon State up 70-68 with just under two minutes to play, before Goodman knocked down a three to put the Beavers up by five. OSU was able to close out the game from there, taking the win by three.

The Beavers will close out the regular season with a pair of games in Arizona next week. Oregon State will start the two-game swing Friday evening at No. 17 Arizona State.