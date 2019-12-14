The Oregon State coaching staff has been busy making the rounds to firm up the commitments in their 2020 class.

One of the most recent visits was to Walnut Creek, California to see the lone running back in the class, Isaiah Newell.

BeaversEdge caught up with Newell to get the latest following the visit.

Click here for the full report.

Not a subscriber? Sign up for BeaversEdge.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

RELATED: Top Oregon State defenders in 2019: No. 8 Shemar Smith | BeaversEdge Mailbag: Alex Lemon; Silent Commits; Injury Reports & More