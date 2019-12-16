Following a successful weekend of official visits, the Beavers welcomed three new additions to their 2020 recruiting class in Mission Viejo (CA) quarterback Chance Nolan, Tacoma (WA) offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga, and San Bernardino (CA) defensive end Sione Lolohea. The three commitments had a massive impact on the overall ranking of the class, which was previously at 57th in the country and 9th in the Pac-12.

According to the Rivals.com 2020 team rankings, Oregon State made the jump all the way from 57 to 44th in the nation. The jump moved them past other national powers such as Virginia, TCU, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Pittsburgh and others. With 19 commitments totaling an average of a 2.74 star ranking (Johnathan Riley TBD), the Beavs have a total of 1,185 points, which is 225 more than they had at this point last week.