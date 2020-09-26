BeaversEdge - The 3-2-1: Beavers Eye Pac-12 Restart

With the Oregon State football team preparing to restart the football season the weekend of Nov. 6th, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives you the latest on their return in this edition of the 3-2-1.

1. Oregon State should have no trouble easing into the six-week ramp-up

-> One of the positives that head coach Jonathan Smith brought up in regards to getting his team ready in six weeks for gridiron competition is that he feels really good about where the team stands currently.

He said that the team (about 95 percent of the players) have been working out together for about the last month. Nothing like a full practice, but Smith said the team has been able to be around each other as far as a scheduled regiment goes, so he’s optimistic that cohesiveness will allow the Beavs to ease in to this ramp-up period with little to no issues.

Coaches around the conference lobbied for a full six-weeks as opposed to just four, and Smith was very happy about that decision. He feels that six weeks is the perfect amount of time to have the team ready for Pac-12 competition.

2. The Pac-12 didn’t work off anyone else’s timeline but their own

-> While the Pac-12 has received a lot of negative press for how it’s handled the postponement and restart over the past several months, I do have to give them kudos for all being on the same page each time and sticking to no one else’s timetable than their own.

Sure, there could be some potential ramifications from waiting to play as long as they did, but they’ll be the conference that can hold their heads high once we’re through this current pandemic for being the only conference that always put player health and safety at the top of their priority list.

Hearing UO President Michael Schill say the decision to return wasn’t about money somewhat rings hollow in my opinion, but regardless, I don’t believe it was their sole objective.

The health and safety of the student-athletes was always the No. 1 priority for this conference and whether or not you agree with the outcomes and ramifications of taking that firm stance, you have to respect the fact that they never went away from making sure everyone was healthy during this pandemic first and foremost.