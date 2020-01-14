Valsin has offers from Kansas and Oregon State and is hearing from Nebraska, Washington State, Louisiana, Baylor, TCU and more. The Beavs have turned up the heat, and Valsin tells BeaversEdge that an official visit is likely.

Wide receiver coach Kefense Hynson appears to be eyeballing another play maker from the Lone Star state, this time being 2021 Arlington native Jimmy Valsin .

Oregon State has been recruiting the talent-rich state of Texas under Jonathan Smith, and made a splash in the 2020 cycle when they landed a very talented receiver from Dallas in Zeriah Beason .

“Oregon State has been really interested in me,” said Valsin. “Coach Hynson came to see me during the regular season to watch me practice. He is really funny and reaches out very often.”

Valsin is not entirely sure about what schools he will visit throughout the next year, but knows that Corvallis is one stop that he has to make.

“I am looking at visiting Oregon State when I can take an official,” said Valsin. “I am definitely going there but I am not sure when.”

Throughout his junior season, Valsin caught 33 passes for 670 yards (20.3 avg) and 8 touchdowns.

The Beavs are in need of a tall receiver, and Valsin certainly fits that mold at 6-foot-3. His height gives him an advantage over most corners, but his route running ability is something that Valsin prides himself on.

“Even though I am tall, I am a fast player and can run routes,” Valsin said. “I feel like I can get up for jump balls, and I am a big deep threat and red zone threat.”

Follow along at BeaversEdge for all the latest on Valsin, the 2021 recruiting class and more.