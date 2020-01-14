PROMO: Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State outside linebacker Addison Gumbs will have three years to play three moving forward as the Beavers announced the NCAA has extended his playing clock.

Gumbs, who will enter the 2020 season as a redshirt-sophomore, had his first season in Corvallis cut short as he tore his ACL in the Beavers' second game of the season in Hawaii.

While Gumbs won't participate in spring practices as he's continuing rehab on the ligament, he's poised to make a return sometime in late August or early Septemeber. Given that this is Gumbs' second ACL tear (different knee) in two seasons (OU prior), the Beavers will almost certainly be looking to play his situation as safe as possible to get him back on the field in good health.

Keeping the 6-foot-4, 242-pound Gumbs on the field will be of the utmost importance to Tim Tibesar and Co. as Gumbs is one of the most talented players the Beavers boast in their defensive arsenal.

The former four-star recruit and Oklahoma transfer is one of the most talented defensive athletes the Beavers have ever gotten via the recruiting ranks or the transfer portal, so seeing him get ample time to be fully recovered from his injury, while still having multiple years left to play is welcome news for Jonathan Smith and Co.

RELATED: Jeromy Reichner receives sixth year