Mission Viejo (CA) linebacker Easton Mascarenas is becoming a priority target for Oregon State in the class of 2021.

Family ties and a great recruiting presence in his area make Mascarenas a definite player to watch throughout the recruiting cycle. With the dead period coming to a close, Mascarenas is ready and excited for whatever is next.

“Recruitment is really supposed to pick up soon, so I’m excited to see what happens,” said Mascarenas. “I am really happy where I’m at, I have six offers right now and it is kind of a dream come true.”

