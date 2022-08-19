Catching up with 2022 Long Snapper Commitment Jackson Robertson

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

"As hard as it is to say now, I grew up a Duck," yes, you read that right, Oregon State long snapper 2022 commitment Jackson Robertson grew up a fan of Oregon. But when it came to his recruitment, his heart said otherwise. "My heart landed with the Beavs," he told BeaversEdge.

The South Medford (OR) native committed to Oregon State in early May, a late addition to the Beavers 2022 recruiting class. It was something that the 4.5-star long snapper never thought was possible.

"The idea that I get to play football at such a high level still blows my mind," he said. "When I first started trying to get recruited I never even guessed I would get to play for a school like OSU, I didn’t start the recruiting process until after my senior season so getting an opportunity was mind blowing and exciting for me, and I am looking forward further proving myself and my abilities."

Long snapping wasn't always in the cards for Robertson either. "Until I began the recruiting process I was always a defensive lineman," he told BeaversEdge. For South Medford, Robertson was a standout on the defensive line and even earned a first-team all-conference selection at the position. "I snapped in high school because I was naturally good at it but didn’t pursue it until I realized how big of a factor it is in college ball."