Catching up with 2022 Long Snapper Commitment Jackson Robertson
"As hard as it is to say now, I grew up a Duck," yes, you read that right, Oregon State long snapper 2022 commitment Jackson Robertson grew up a fan of Oregon. But when it came to his recruitment, his heart said otherwise. "My heart landed with the Beavs," he told BeaversEdge.
The South Medford (OR) native committed to Oregon State in early May, a late addition to the Beavers 2022 recruiting class. It was something that the 4.5-star long snapper never thought was possible.
"The idea that I get to play football at such a high level still blows my mind," he said. "When I first started trying to get recruited I never even guessed I would get to play for a school like OSU, I didn’t start the recruiting process until after my senior season so getting an opportunity was mind blowing and exciting for me, and I am looking forward further proving myself and my abilities."
Long snapping wasn't always in the cards for Robertson either. "Until I began the recruiting process I was always a defensive lineman," he told BeaversEdge. For South Medford, Robertson was a standout on the defensive line and even earned a first-team all-conference selection at the position. "I snapped in high school because I was naturally good at it but didn’t pursue it until I realized how big of a factor it is in college ball."
Oregon State was not Robertson's only option to play college football. FCS Sacramento State recruited the Medford native as both a defensvie end and long snapper, he also had interest from several other schools along the way.
With his fair share of options to play college football, what made Oregon State the right place for Robertson?
"My biggest factor when looking for a school was quality of education, price, and then football," he said. "OSU fits all of the boxes, it is a top-notch engineering school, affordable for me close to home, and then when an opportunity to get play football came along I knew it was the place for me."
Over his recruitment, he also developed a quality relationship with the Beavers' coaching staff. "The coaches are great and are really invested in the players, I have gotten to know Coach (Jake) Cookus, and Coach (Ryan) Saparto, and both are very knowledgeable and I’m excited to work with the for the next four years!"
He also has liked what he's seen from a facilities standpoint, "The facilities are top notch and exactly what you need to build a Pac 12 Championship team."
Now, Robertson will only have a short wait until he enrolls on campus in the upcoming weeks and officially joins the Oregon State football program.
