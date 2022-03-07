Steven Jackson To Be Inducted Into Pac-12 Hall Of Honor

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SAN FRANCISCO – Former Oregon State running back Steven Jackson is one of 12 members of the 2022 Pac-12 Conference’s Hall of Honor, it was announced on Monday.

Formal induction of the class comes Friday in Las Vegas during a private ceremony prior to the semifinals of the 2022 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, presented by New York Life. The class, which includes one former student-athlete from all 12 schools, will also be honored during halftime of the day’s first semifinal matchup at T-Mobile Arena.

The 2022 Hall of Honor Class will be the 20th since its creation in 2002.

Jackson was a two-time All-American during his OSU career. He led the then-Pac-10 in rushing in 2003 with 1,545 yards, finishing 10th nationally. In 2002, he finished with an Oregon State-record 1,690 rushing yards, scoring 15 touchdowns.

Jackson, a native of Las Vegas, tallied 19 100-yard efforts in his career, including three of 200 or more. He tallied 3,625 yards at OSU, fourth most in a career by an OSU back, and scored 39 rushing touchdowns, which ranks third.

He ended his career after the 2003 Las Vegas Bowl and was selected in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. He spent 12 seasons in the NFL, rushing for 11,438 yards, which ranks 18th in NFL history, and 69 touchdowns. Jackson played in the 2006, 2009 and 2010 NFL Pro Bowls.