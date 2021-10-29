Staff Predictions: Oregon State at Cal

BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK

Following a big-time win over Utah in Reser Stadium last weekend, Oregon State can clinch bowl eligibility for the first time since 2013 with a win over Cal on Saturday. While the Beavers and Bears come in with opposite records, the two teams are more evenly matched than you might think. Cal has been on the wrong end of some very close contests this year and boasts a better squad than its 2-5 record indicates. Justin Wilcox’s group will throw a fair amount of defensive wrinkles at the OSU offense, and I expect Chase Garbers to be able to make some plays under center for the Cal offense, but overall, I don’t think it’ll be enough to overcome the Beavs. With bowl eligibility in sight, and the potential for so much more yet this season, I don’t see the Beavers slipping up in Berkeley. It’ll be a close contest for most of the game, but I see OSU getting a couple of scores in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Prediction: Oregon State 35, Cal 20 Brenden's season record (4-2)

JARED HALUS' PICK