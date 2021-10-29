Staff Predictions: Oregon State at Cal
Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.
With the Beavers (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) set to face Cal (2-5, 1-3) on Saturday, Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
Following a big-time win over Utah in Reser Stadium last weekend, Oregon State can clinch bowl eligibility for the first time since 2013 with a win over Cal on Saturday.
While the Beavers and Bears come in with opposite records, the two teams are more evenly matched than you might think. Cal has been on the wrong end of some very close contests this year and boasts a better squad than its 2-5 record indicates.
Justin Wilcox’s group will throw a fair amount of defensive wrinkles at the OSU offense, and I expect Chase Garbers to be able to make some plays under center for the Cal offense, but overall, I don’t think it’ll be enough to overcome the Beavs.
With bowl eligibility in sight, and the potential for so much more yet this season, I don’t see the Beavers slipping up in Berkeley. It’ll be a close contest for most of the game, but I see OSU getting a couple of scores in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Prediction: Oregon State 35, Cal 20
Brenden's season record (4-2)
JARED HALUS' PICK
Well I picked against the Beavs last week and they won, so there are two options here:
1) Superstitious Jared picks against the Beavs again in hopes that the juju will continue.
2) Logical Jared throws superstition out the window and picks the team that should win the game.
Let’s go with option 2.
Oregon State wins. Handily.
I think Cal is a good team, much better than their record portrays. But I also think the Beavs are one game away from eligibility and are going to come out swinging.
Let’s go bowling!
Prediction: Oregon State 38, Cal 23
Jared's season record (4-3)
----
