Oregon State Beavers Insider: Injury Report Week 9

With the Oregon State football team (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) set to face Cal (2-5, 1-3) on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest on the Beavers injury-wise heading into the contest.

Simon Sandberg: 6-foot-3, 293-pound defensive lineman

-> After missing the Utah game due to a minor injury, Smith said on Thursday that it's likely that Sandberg is back against the Bears.