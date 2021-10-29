Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Cal Expert

With the Oregon State football team (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) set to face the Cal Bears (2-5, 1-3) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon, BeaversEdge.com caught up with GoldenBearReport Publisher Trace Travers to learn more about the Bears.

Trace Travers: "It hasn’t been one thing with this Cal team all year. In a couple of games, snap-exchange issues on PATs and field goals were the culprits. In the Nevada game, Cal couldn’t get a consistent drive going, having gone away from the run game after the first quarter.

Against TCU, Cal allowed a late first-half touchdown and struggled to score after that. Cal has struggled in the third quarter of a lot of their games, scoring 24 points total in that frame through seven games.

There have been penalty issues and a lack of consistency that has kept Cal from winning games, though the fact that they’ve been close does mean they aren’t as far away as the 2-5 record makes them seem."