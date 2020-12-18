BeaversEdge - Staff Predictions: Arizona State vs Oregon State

With the Beavers (2-4) looking to wrap up the 2020 season on a high note against the high-flying Arizona State Sun Devils (1-2), Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.

Well folks, after a season that was unlike any other, we're finally at the finale...

After falling to Stanford in heartbreaking fashion last weekend, the Beavers will be looking to end their regular-season home slate with a win over Arizona State for the second-straight season.

Herm Edwards' group is coming off their best win of the year this past weekend as they clobbered rival Arizona 70-7. There's a case to be made that the Wildcats had mentally checked out of the season, but even still, that's an impressive barrage of points that the OSU defense will have to deal with this weekend.

At this point, I'm curious to see how motivated each team is in this final game. We're hearing from around the conference that a lot of teams are ready for the season to be over as far as the rigorous COVID-19 protocols go, so that could be a factor on both sides.

Another element working in the Beavers' favor is in fact the elements.

ASU & Arizona don't particularly enjoy coming up to the cold and wet Pacific Northwest late in the season and given that it'll likely be heavy rain and in the '40s, that could be another thing that works in the Beavers' favor.

Even though I believe it's likely that running back Jermar Jefferson will play, I still like Arizona State in this contest. The Sun Devils are coming off one of the best wins under Edwards while the Beavers are trying to circle the wagons after a couple of really tough losses.

Should be a good #Pac12AfterDark contest, but I like the Sun Devils by 10...

Prediction: Arizona State 41, Oregon State 31

Brenden on the year: (2-4)