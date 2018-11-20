From the moment that you choose to live in the state of Oregon, as a sports fan, you’re forced to choose between the Oregon State Beavers and the Oregon Ducks.

People may try and tell you that you can be a fan of both teams, or you can root for the other team when they’re not playing each other, but throughout the 121 meetings between the two teams, one thing’s certain.

You’re either a Duck or a Beaver.

Being an OSU grad and (let’s just say) growing up around a lot of Beaver gear, the Civil War has always been something special to me.

As most Beaver fans will agree, there’s not a more important game in the season than the Civil War. It’s not only bragging rights for 365 days, it’s the right to proudly boast your gear and colors around town.

While there have been plenty of memorable Civil Wars over the years, several will forever stick with me as some of the best Beaver football I’ve witnessed.

Whether it was watching Matt Moore and Alexis Serna lift the Beavers to victory en-route to a 10 win season in 2006, hearing Bill Swancutt’s name chanted in Reser Stadium in 2004’s victory, or seeing college football be revolutionized with James Rodgers’ fly-sweep against the Ducks in 2007, the Civil War will has always brought unparalleled passion.

The last time the Beavers hosted the Ducks in Reser Stadium, OSU managed to snap an eight-year losing streak with a 34-24 victory. It happens to be one of my favorite games in the history of the two schools.

As an original member of the BeaversEdge.com staff, I covered OSU football during very turbulent times in the Gary Andersen era. The 2016 season had been a seesaw affair up until that point with mostly narrow victories and several puzzling blowout losses.

Yet, somehow it didn’t matter. Even with Andersen at the helm, the Beavers managed to defy the odds, play together with emotion and passion, and beat a better team. While there are many memorable games in the series, there was just something special the way that Ryan Nall and the offensive line took over the game in the pouring down rain that will be ingrained in my memory for years to come.

The heartaches have been there too. I’m not sure many OSU fans would argue against the fact that losses to Oregon in 2008 and 2009 might have have been the one thing that kept the Beavers from reaching upper-echelon status in the then Pac-10 under Mike Riley.

For two straight seasons, the Beavers positioned themselves to be the conferences representative in the Rose Bowl game. However, twice, the Oregon Ducks dashed the hopes of a orange-clad Rose Bowl. Whether it was by a blowout margin in 2008, or a last-second loss in 2009, the Beavers couldn’t quite get over the hump that would have sent them to their first BCS game under Riley.

While it’s impossible to say what would have happened if the Beavers had won just one of those games, it was certainly a tough pill to swallow to see the Ducks ride their 2009 Rose Bowl, their first since 1995. As we all know, the Ducks parlayed that first Rose Bowl in ‘09 to unparalleled success in college football for the next five seasons. The Beavers’ losses in ‘08 and ‘09 turned out to be a bit of a turning point for the program as OSU has had just just two winning seasons since.

While I’m not saying that the Beavers would have become a national power like Oregon did by winning one of those games, I am saying that reaching just one BCS bowl can completely flip the fortunes of a program in terms of donations, recruits, and an uptick in national spotlight.

While neither team is has a BCS berth on the line this year, it’s important to remember just how much has rode on this game in the past, and how even though the stakes are less in 2018, it’s going to have just as much intensity.

Despite the Beavers being underdogs in this year’s contest against Mario Cristobal’s group, all records go out the window in the Civil War.

