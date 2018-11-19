Oregon State (2-9, 1-7) head coach Jonathan Smith held his weekly press conference to recap the Beavers' loss to UW, recap his most memorable Civil War's and preview this years' matchup against the Ducks (7-4, 4-4). BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter was live in Corvallis at Valley Football Center and has all the scoop headed into the Beavers' final game of the season. MORE Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now! Oregon State Monday Notebook JoJo Forrest commits to OSU; looks to bring Akili Arnold

Quick Hitters

- Jonathan Smith recounted his favorite Civil War memories to open the presser... He noted that he had both good and bad experiences with the Civil War. He remembers 1998 and 2000 the best, which isn't too much of a surprise given just how special those two games are to OSU fans, players, and alumni. He said taking a knee in 2000 to beat the Ducks was perhaps his most special moment in the rivalry series as the Beavers went on to the Fiesta Bowl and capped that magical 2000 season with an 11-1 record. - In terms of injury news, the Beavers will be short-handed on defense against the Ducks as linebackers Hamilcar Rashed and Matthew Tago, and cornerback Dwayne Williams are all doubtful per Smith. Some good news for OSU is that safety David Morris, who made his season debut against UW, could be in line for some snaps at safety after only playing special teams against the Huskies. Defensive end Jeromy Reichner, who's been dealing with some soreness in his foot, is expected to play per Smith. - One thing the Beavers are going to look to clean up this week is the third down efficiency on offense. Against the Huskies, the Beavers managed just two third down conversions against 14 attempts. Smith went back to UW's defense, noting that they're really good and they did a lot to keep the Beavers off-balance. -Smith had a lot of praise for Ducks' quarterback Justin Herbert. He noted that he knows Herbert quite well and lauded his talent and playmaking ability. - With Thanksgiving on tap before Friday's contest, naturally coach Smith was asked about the Beavers' plan for Thanksgiving and what his favorite part of the holiday was. He said that the team will have a Thanksgiving lunch for all the players, coaches, and their families Thursday after having their typical walkthrough in the morning. He also added that they'll be recognizing the seniors as well.... For those of you who might be wondering... Smith's favorite Thanksgiving foods are stuffing, turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy on top of it all. Pumpkin pie is also a favorite in the Smith household as he noted that he's not too picky when it comes to Thanksgiving.

Quotable