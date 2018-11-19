BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State Beavers Football: Monday Notebook
Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!
5 Takeaways from the Analytics vs Washington
1. Kammy Delp had a strong day in pass protection, but not so much for some others. Delp, who started at right guard for OSU and played 61 snaps, had a fantastic pass Pro Football Focus' protection grade of 87.7. He allowed zero QB pressures. Blake Brandel allowed four pressures, Trent Moore allowed three, and Jermar Jefferson, Sumner Houston, Noah Togiai, Artavis Pierce, and Gus Lavaka all allowed two QB pressures. In all, the Beavers allowed a whopping 18 QB pressures to Washington's pass rush that hasn't been that great this season.
2. Luton graded better than you'd think. Considering how much he was pressured, Luton's grades were pretty good. He had a respectable 74.0 overall grade against the Huskies. When not facing any pressure, Luton thrived, completing 13-of-20 passes on 20 drop backs for 155 yards and a touchdown. His grade when under no pressure was 89.8.
3. Brandon Kipper sees the field again. In a surprising move by the NCAA, Hawaii transfer Brandon Kipper was granted eligibility during the middle of the 2018 season, allowing him to play for the Beavers rather than sitting out. He played 12 snaps at left tackle against UW and had an overall grade of 70.2. This was Kipper's third game played this season, and he will get to redshirt this season, which is huge. He was going to redshirt either way, but him getting on the field and getting his feet wet is nice for him and the Beavers.
4. Jalen Moore has posted back to back strong tackling grades. OSU's ability to stop the run has been poor this season, making Jalen Moore's responsibility as the last line of defense very important. In looking at this tackling grades this season, the junior safety typically has had really good days or really bad ones. Moore has had five games in which he posted a tackling grade of less than 40.0 (Ohio State, SUU, ASU, WSU, USC), and four games in which he's posted a tackling grade of above 75.0 (Arizona, Colorado, Stanford, Washington). His tackling grade against Stanford was an 85.9 and against Washington an 85.2. This isn't groundbreaking stuff, but I've found Moore's play this season very intriguing as it can be a roller coaster.
5. Missed tackles are still a big problem. Moore didn't record a single missed tackle according to PFF, but other OSU Beavers did. Nine different Beavers had a missed tackle. Shawn Wilson, Hamilcar Rashed Jr., and Jonathan Willis had tackling grades below 30.
Civil War Week
It is Civil War week! The Beavers host the Oregon Ducks on Black Friday at 1pm PT. The game can be seen on Fox Sports 1. Oregon is a 14.5 point favorite.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Beavers have just an 11.2% chance to beat the Ducks.
Throw out the records and stats. This is one of the best rivalries in all of college football. The Ducks and the Beavers squaring off on national television. Jonathan Smith's return to the Civil War. What is better than this?
BeaversEdge.com members are discussing their favorite Civil War memories. Join the discussion here.
IT’s CIVIL WAR WEEK😈 #GoBeavs— Ryan Nall (@Ryannall34) November 19, 2018
Feeling that vibe in the office tonight - It's Civil War Week in the Beaver State. Let's get ready to turn it up!!!!! #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/jzyOBKCk22— Vincent Guinta (@VincentGuinta) November 19, 2018
Checking in on Washington State's College Football Playoff Chances
I wrote in my Monday Notebook last week that Washington State had an outside shot of making the CFP. They had a good week in their hopes to reach that. Here's why:
- I was worried that if West Virginia and Ohio State win out, they'd surpass WSU. But WVU lost on Saturday and Ohio State barely squeaked by Maryland. I think WSU will stay ahead of both.
- Gardner Minshew is super popular. I hate to say that because he has a nice mustache that WSU has a better chance to make the CFP, but I do feel that the rankings can be a bit of a popularity contest. Humans are deciding the rankings, and they are after all, well, human.
- Washington State has a chance for a big staple win against Washington in the Apple Cup and again in the Pac-12 Championship game against a ranked Utah team. The Utes will need to beat BYU this weekend.
- Oklahoma, who is ranked ahead of WSU, can lose to West Virginia.
- Michigan can lose to Ohio State.
- I don't think the Cougars have a great chance to make the CFP but it could happen. I'm certainly pulling for it to happen. If they do sneak in at No. 4, they'd face an undefeated Alabama team, who would probably smoke them. But Alabama hasn't seen anything like WSU's passing attack this season. It could be interesting. Or maybe I've just lost my mind?
Jermar Jefferson watch
After running for over 100 yards against Washington, putting him at 1,316 rushing yards this season. He is No. 7 all-time single season rushing yards list. He needs just six yards to pass Yvenson Bernard (2005) at No. 6, and needs 125 yards in the Civil War to pass Jacquizz Rodgers (2009) at No. 5.
Also on Saturday, Jefferson passed Rodgers for the Oregon State single-season rush record by a true freshman.
Ben Burr-Kirven on OSU RB Jermar Jefferson: "Four years from now, he’s going to be a guy who’s going to go in the first round, probably. He reminds me a lot of Myles, just the way he runs the ball, the patience. He’s the best guy we’ve seen this year. He’s pretty special."— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) November 18, 2018
Pac-12 Standings and Schedule for this week
Pac-12 North
1. Washington State 10-1 (7-1 Pac-12)
2. Washington 8-3 (6-2)
3. Stanford 6-4 (4-3)
4. Oregon 7-4 (4-4)
5. Cal 6-4 (3-4)
6. Oregon State 2-9 (1-7)
Pac-12 South
1. Utah 8-3 (6-3) clinched division
2. Arizona State 6-5 (4-4)
3. Arizona 5-6 (4-4)
4. USC 5-6 (4-5)
5. UCLA 3-8 (3-5)
6. Colorado 5-6 (2-6)
---
Friday, November 23
Oregon @ Oregon State 1pm PT FS1
Washington @ Washington State 5:30pm PT FOX
Saturday, November 24
Stanford @ UCLA 12pm PT Pac-12 Network
Arizona State @ Arizona 12:30 pm PT FS1
Colorado @ Cal 4pm PT Pac-12 Network
Notre Dame @ USC 5pm PT ABC
BYU @ Utah 7pm PT FS1
CFB Betting Lines:— WestCoastCFB (@WestcoastCfb) November 18, 2018
WSU -3 vs UW
Oregon -14.5 @ OSU
Boise State -3 vs Utah St
Utah -13.5 vs BYU
Cal -11 vs Colorado
Stanford -6 @ UCLA
Notre Dame -8 @ USC
Arizona State -3 @ Arizona
SDSU -16 vs Hawaii