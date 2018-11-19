BeaversEdge.com

1. Kammy Delp had a strong day in pass protection, but not so much for some others. Delp, who started at right guard for OSU and played 61 snaps, had a fantastic pass Pro Football Focus' protection grade of 87.7. He allowed zero QB pressures. Blake Brandel allowed four pressures, Trent Moore allowed three, and Jermar Jefferson, Sumner Houston, Noah Togiai, Artavis Pierce, and Gus Lavaka all allowed two QB pressures. In all, the Beavers allowed a whopping 18 QB pressures to Washington's pass rush that hasn't been that great this season.

2. Luton graded better than you'd think. Considering how much he was pressured, Luton's grades were pretty good. He had a respectable 74.0 overall grade against the Huskies. When not facing any pressure, Luton thrived, completing 13-of-20 passes on 20 drop backs for 155 yards and a touchdown. His grade when under no pressure was 89.8.

3. Brandon Kipper sees the field again. In a surprising move by the NCAA, Hawaii transfer Brandon Kipper was granted eligibility during the middle of the 2018 season, allowing him to play for the Beavers rather than sitting out. He played 12 snaps at left tackle against UW and had an overall grade of 70.2. This was Kipper's third game played this season, and he will get to redshirt this season, which is huge. He was going to redshirt either way, but him getting on the field and getting his feet wet is nice for him and the Beavers.

4. Jalen Moore has posted back to back strong tackling grades. OSU's ability to stop the run has been poor this season, making Jalen Moore's responsibility as the last line of defense very important. In looking at this tackling grades this season, the junior safety typically has had really good days or really bad ones. Moore has had five games in which he posted a tackling grade of less than 40.0 (Ohio State, SUU, ASU, WSU, USC), and four games in which he's posted a tackling grade of above 75.0 (Arizona, Colorado, Stanford, Washington). His tackling grade against Stanford was an 85.9 and against Washington an 85.2. This isn't groundbreaking stuff, but I've found Moore's play this season very intriguing as it can be a roller coaster.

5. Missed tackles are still a big problem. Moore didn't record a single missed tackle according to PFF, but other OSU Beavers did. Nine different Beavers had a missed tackle. Shawn Wilson, Hamilcar Rashed Jr., and Jonathan Willis had tackling grades below 30.