BeaversEdge - BREAKING: Texas Pipeline Continues As Jimmy Valsin Commits To Oregon State

Valsin narrowed his list down to eight at the beginning of the summer, and took to twitter to announce his pledge to the Beavers over Utah, Syracuse, Colorado, Illinois, Houston, Kansas State, and Indiana.

What's better than landing one receiver from Texas? Landing two receivers from Texas. That's exactly what coach Kefense Hynson and Oregon State did on Monday when they landed Arlington (TX) wideout Jimmy Valsin - the second in as many years from the Lone Star State.

If there was anything Oregon State needed in what is already known to be a smaller class, it was the addition of a big wide receiver. Valsin has been that guy for Oregon State since September of last year.

Since that time, Hynson has built a solid relationship with Valsin, taking multiple trips to Bowie High School to check out his top prospect in person. When COVID hit, it erased the visit plans that Valsin and the staff had set, but virtual efforts allowed the Beavs to remain a huge competitor in Valsin's recruitment.

Standing tall at 6-foot-3 with sure hands, Valsin brings a lot to the table as a receiver. Throughout his junior season, Valsin caught 33 passes for 670 yards (20.3 avg) and 8 touchdowns. His first game of his senior season took place last Thursday, when he recorded a team-high 3 receptions for 41 yards.

Valsin is the 9th commit in the class, not including OL Sione Veikoso and LB Semisi Saluni (originally class of 2018).