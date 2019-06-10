News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-10 11:08:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Roseville TE eyeing an official visit to Oregon State after recent offer

Esbq9lyg49lqqjsz8gxb
Tommy Spencer #85 (Shedd Photography) (Shedd Photography)
Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
@RivalsJared
Recruiting Analyst

Oregon State coaches are staying busy making sure they see as many prospects as possible before the dead period begins. After hosting two camps over the past two weekends, there have been a few nam...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}